Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has reportedly been roped in to play Sita in Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush, which is based on the epic, Ramayana. The film also features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

"After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity. Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021," a source told a leading publication.

Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her next film Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao. She will next be shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.