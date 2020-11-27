Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged. The 51-year-old actor popped the question to his 29-year-old fiancee, Molly Hurwitz. The actor shared the news in an interview on Thursday (Nov 26), saying, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman in the face of the planet at this time.”

Hurwitz is a literary manager and reports suggest that she and Perry have been dating since 2018.

On the work front, Perry and his Friends co-stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – are all geared up for the Friends Reunion show. Earlier this month, he tweeted, “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"