Navarasa or nine emotions is a short-film anthology featuring some of the greatest talents from the Tamil industry. Netflix announced its directorial and actors team last month and fans have been curious about it ever since then. Produced by Mani Ratnam, the Gautam Memon directorial episode will feature Suriya on the front.

Cinematographer PC Shreeram took to his twitter to share his excitement about being back on the set with this duo. Gautam and Suriya have already worked on two block-buster movies, Kaakha Kaakha (2003) and Vaaranam Aayiram (2008) and this will be their third venture together.

Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl . Great energy on sets today! — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) November 17, 2020

A nine-short film anthology, this Netflix saga features nine directors like Gautam Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, KV Anand, Bejoy Nambiar, Ponram, Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), Karthick Naren, Halitha Shameem and Rathindran Prasad. This anthology also hosts top actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nitya Menon, Prakash Raj and several others.

It has been said that Navarasa is an attempt to help those from the film industry who have been badly affected by this pandemic. A stellar cast directed by talented directors, we cannot wait to witness what they create together on the screen for a pro bono cause.

Suriya was last seen in the path-breaking Soorarai Pottru, released on Amazon Prime and has been ever since then receiving praise for his earnest portrayal of Nedumaaran Rajangam.