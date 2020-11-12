Making the announcement, the official statement noted that that Mirzapur became the most-watched show on Amazon Prime India within seven days of its release.

Following the success of season 2, Mirzapur, a crime-thriller that runs around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness in the state of Uttar Pradesh, gets green light for another season.

Making the announcement, the official statement noted that that the gritty crime drama became the most-watched show on Amazon Prime India within seven days of its release.



"The fans of the show will be delighted to know that the series, created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, has been greenlit for a third season. The returning season of Mirzapur received high acclaim from critics and audiences. The exceptional performance by the entire cast, has yet again left the fans mesmerized, who are now eagerly awaiting the next season," read the official statement.

Starring a talented cast of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda to name a few, the series that initially premiered in November 2018, followed by the second season in October 2020, is undoubtedly one of the most sought after web-series in India.

“Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters. The love that they have showered on the show for this season has been unprecedented. This encouraging response propels us towards creating content that is exciting, unique and something that our audiences can fall in love with over and over again. Our collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment has always been wonderful and we are happy to share this success with them," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, added, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”