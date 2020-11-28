Netflix recently announced a surprise reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that reminds us a whole lot of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show features four wives of Indian cinema actors. and promises a no-holds-barred view of four ultra-rich Bollywood housewives, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

If you haven't quite got around to watching it as yet and wondering if you should, here's a down of who these stars are.

Maheep Kapoor

Married to Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor is the sister-in-law to Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor and aunt to Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. A model, Maheep was set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Puru Raaj Kumar, however, the project never materialised. She has two children with Sanjay – Shanaya and Jahan. Shanaya, who also has acting aspirations, recently assisted in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Neelam Kothari Soni

Wife of actor and writer Samir Soni, Neelam herself is an actor and also owns a fine jewellery business. She has made an appearance in films like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hatya, Jawaani and Ilzaam. Neelam was also part of Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where she played the famous VJ named Neelam from The Neelam Show.

Seema Khan

Married to Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Seema runs a successful fashion designing label in Mumbai. Mother to Nirvaan and Yohaan, she is often spotted at their family events and with friends.

Bhavana Pandey

Bhavana is the wife of actor Chunky Pandey. The couple have two daughters Ananya, who is also an actor, and Rysa.