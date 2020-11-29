Supreme Star, Sai Dharam Tej, and leading lady Nabba Natesh’s Solo Brathuke So Better gets a theatrical release for this Christmas making it the first commercial Telugu cinema to come back in the theatres post-lockdown.

Solo Brathuke So Better - a directorial debut of Subbu and a production of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra wrapped up its shooting schedules long ago. But, the pandemic and lockdown put a halt on its release. Amidst the chaos, Zee Studio acquired the rights to this movie. There were also rumours that the movie will have a digital release on Zee’s app. The movie since its pre-production stage has managed to create a rave in the audience. The Telugu audience has been quite excited to see the duo Sai Dharam and Nabba for the first time on the screen.

Sai Dharam Tej and Nabba Natesh in #SBSB

“Can't wait to listen to your cheers and whistles. Feel privileged to be part of a film which is releasing first in the new normal. Let's restart and go back to our beloved theater,” shares the Intelligent actor who is confident about the movie’s success.

A romantic-comedy of unusual nature, the music is given by S. Thaman also opened to a positive response. #SBSB will be released on December 25 in theatres with 50% occupancy.