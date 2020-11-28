The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1’s trailer is out and just like its original it looks like a mishap of comedy, errors and classic Bollywood drama. The movie is a remake of the 1995 hit movie of the same name starring Govinda in the titular role and Karishma Kapoor as his love interest.

The movie is a complete package for those who enjoy the bollywood masalas with witty one-liners. The story starts with a wealthy Jeffrey Rozario played by Paresh Rawal who declares that he wants his daughter played by Sara Ali Khan to get married to the richest man in the country. Jeffrey in his search for a groom gets furious with matchmaker Jai Kishen (Jaaved Jaffrey). To teach Jeffrey a lesson, Kishen sets up an elaborate plan and ropes in a coolie named Raju played by Varun Dhawan. They recreate Raju as Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh, whose riches seem boundless and Jeffrey immediately gets his daughter married to Kunwar Pratap. But the filthy business man trope soon comes out and the father-daughter duo finds out this supposedly wealthiest man of India is just an ordinary coolie. What follows is a story of deceit, traps and hilarious punch-lines that will make you keep wanting for more.

The original Coolie No. 1 was directed by David Dhawan and he helms the remake too. A laugh-till-you-drop classic, the trailer surely looks like a faithful reboot of the original. The movie will have a digital release and premieres on Amazon Prime from December 25.

Watch the trailer here: