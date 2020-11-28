Within minutes of the release of Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, the original star of the 1995 film of the same name, gave a shout out to the cast on the social media.

Karishma shared the poster on her Instagram stories with the link of the trailer. The trailer of the David Dhawan directed film takes one to the roller coaster ride that once Govinda and Karishma took us. One can find the original storyline along with the songs that ruled the roost in the 90s. It’s time to dance again on Husn Hai Suhana, Tujhe Mirchi Lagi To along with some original tracks.

Paresh Rawal replaces Kader Khan and Javed Jafri takes the place of Sadashiv Amrapurkar, who played Pandit Shadiram Gharjode. Rajpal Yadav will be seen in place of Shakti Kapoor.

Though the storyline is the same the set up is different. The 2020 Coolie No 1 is pictured in the best of locales and the dialogues reaching a notch higher in the scale of humour. The film releases on December 25 on Amazon Prime.