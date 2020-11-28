Putting an end to a long wait, Adil Hussain starrer psychological horror drama Nirvana Inn will be finally releasing on Cinemapreneur albeit only for 99 hours starting December 11.

The film that premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival has been written and directed by Vijay Jayapal. "I came across a report a few years ago that a European aircraft had crashed into the mountains because one of the co-pilots was having suicidal thoughts and had intentionally crashed the flight. My thoughts led me to write Nirvana Inn. The film’s predominant theme is guilt and how it plays out in the mind of the protagonist. I strongly felt that horror would be the best genre to explore this theme, in an unconventional and subversive way," tells Jayapal.

Adil Hussain with the director during the shooting of Nirvana Inn

But don't expect Nirvana Inn to be your regular horror film with jump scares, creepy music, and manipulative camera angles. It is more of a character study in a slow-burn narrative that blurs the line between realism and mystery.

A still from Nirvana Inn

The story of the film revolves around a boatman fleeing a tragic incident, who is haunted by his dark past when he takes a job as manager of a mysterious resort up in the Mountains. Besides Adil, the film also stars Rajshri Deshpande (Sacred Games and Sexy Durga), and Sandhya Mridul in prominent roles.

A still from Nirvana Inn

“Nirvana Inn has a very unique narrative. We hardly see this style in Indian cinema. I loved how the reality of my role easily slips into a nightmarish vision. It's an intelligently done film,” tells Adil, who plays the lead in this film.

The Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande says, “It was a great experience being part of a folk horror and playing a mysterious character”.

“I was terrified myself at the end of it. So be scared, be very scared. It's a good date night movie,” tells Sandhya Mridul with a laugh.