After kickstarting the Wonder Woman franchise, director Patty Jenkins is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The filmmaker has been roped in to direct a Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron.



This will be the next film to be released in the franchise and will focus on the fighter pilots made famous in the previous films. This is the first feature film in the franchise to be directed by a woman.



The announcement was made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during Disney's Investor Day, where the studio made numerous creative announcements on a wide range of brands, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



In a video posted on Twitter, Jenkins said she is using her fighter pilot father as an inspiration for the project. She shared that she has wanted to make the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever made" for quite some time.



Rogue Squadron is the second feature film in active development alongside a project from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. There is also one being developed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.



Jenkins' film will be released on Christmas Day 2023.



Meanwhile, Jenkins is looking forward to the release of Wonder Woman: 1984, starring Gal Gadot as the superhero.