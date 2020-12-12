Ravi Teja who is fondly called as Mass Maharaja as he is known to deliver commercial successes. His upcoming movie is a cop-based drama - Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Hassan is the female lead. The movie is in the last schedule wrap of its shoot.

After two successful ventures with Balupu and Dubai Seenu, the director-actor duo are back to continue the success streak. The makers have already started the promotional activities as they are releasing posters and song teasers on a rampage. This is also Ravi Teja’s and Shruti Hassan’s second collaboration, as the actress was seen in Gopichand’s Balupu.

S Thaman is the music composer for Krack and just a few days back, surprised his fans that Anirudh Ravichander has lent vocals for a tap-dancing number. He tweeted, “This is it! #Krack2ndsingle. We all enjoyed danced a lot fr this Song. Lots of Love to my dear brother @anirudhofficial for singing this one for us! Can’t wait for the #dec14th! This is goona be. Let’s get #krackified AGAIN!! There are more surprises coming.”