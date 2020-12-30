The makers of Vakeel Saab, the official remake of 2016 Hindi blockbuster hit Pink, took to Twitter to announce that Pawan Kalyan has wrapped up shooting for the film.

The South superstar was on a sabbatical for almost two years because of his political party - Jana Sena. Fans were disheartened when he announced that he might never return to acting. But, the actor after his failure in the 2019 general elections, decided to make a comeback with Vakeel Saab, a courtroom drama. Directed by Venu Sriram the movie’s lead cast also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, S Thaman is the music composer. The makers released the first track, Maguva Maguva, which went on to become a chartbuster. Initially scheduled for a 2020 summer release, the movie was pushed due to the lockdown. After a long gap of eight months, the Gabbar Singh actor resumed shooting in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and wrapped up his schedule. Vakeel Saab will hit the big screens in summer 2021.

“And it's a wrap for @PawanKalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star. The POWER will unleash very soon!” tweeted the makers of the movie.

Boney Kapoor's tweet!

Besides Vakeel Saab, the actor will be seen as a warrior in Krish’s untitled period drama. He is also teaming up with Rana Daggubati for the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.