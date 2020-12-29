Tom Cruise is set to resume shooting for his much-awaited flick Mission: Impossible 7 in the United Kingdom. According to reports, the actor is back in the UK after a Christmas break Stateside, with production venue shifting from Warner Bros Studios Leavesden to Longcross. The cast and crew are returning to the UK at a time when the country has been once again hit with a new, potent strain of the coronavirus.

The film is expected to finish principal filming at the Longcross studio, which is COVID-19 secure set in the UK. The studio falls under Tier 4 and is under the highest level of restrictions but film productions are allowed under strict protocols.

Tom Cruise went ballistic on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols...pic.twitter.com/WbIpVlja7w — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 16, 2020

Ahead of the holidays, the 58-year-old actor made headlines when he slammed the crew for breaking COVID-19 rule and did not follow the social distancing norms.

The production for 'Mission: Impossible 7' was delayed after 12 people tested positive on the Italy sets in October. The production was then moved to the UK in December. The much-anticipated Christopher McQuarrie directorial is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.