A new video of a behind-the-scenes of the Mission: Impossible 7 set, caught Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in what appears to be a car crash scene.

The Mission Impossible franchise has become well-known for its spectacular stunts (most of which are done by none other than Cruise himself), and Mission: Impossible 7 promises to be no different. If recent footage is any indication, the movie is sure to feature some of the franchise's most jaw-dropping stunts yet.

A video released last month showed Tom Cruise driving a motorcycle off an insane mountaintop ramp and deploying a parachute. Franchise newcomer and Peggy Carter herself Hayley Atwell posted a separate video of her atop a speeding train in Norway during what seemed to be another death-defying set piece.

Shot across the street from the film set, the footage appears to show the crew staging a car crash following the end of a chase. The video also shows Cruise smiling and waving to onlooking fans in between takes. Watch the full clip below:

