Misson: Impossible 7 packs on the stunts as Tom Cruise drives bike off a cliff for action sequence
A new video from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 emerged offering a look at one of the many insane stunts Tom Cruise is pulling off in the blockbuster sequel.
The Mission Impossible franchise has become well-known for its spectacular stunts (most of which are done by none other than Cruise himself), and Mission: Impossible 7 promises to be no different.
Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y— zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020
While little is known about Mission: Impossible 7's plot, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (who helmed both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout) hasn't shied away from teasing Mission: Impossible 7's massive scale.