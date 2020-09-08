A new video from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 emerged offering a look at one of the many insane stunts Tom Cruise is pulling off in the blockbuster sequel.

The Mission Impossible franchise has become well-known for its spectacular stunts (most of which are done by none other than Cruise himself), and Mission: Impossible 7 promises to be no different.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

While little is known about Mission: Impossible 7's plot, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (who helmed both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout) hasn't shied away from teasing Mission: Impossible 7's massive scale.