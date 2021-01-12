Last night, was a star-studded affair as the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo cast reunited for the movie’s one-year anniversary. Joining the event were Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Sushant Akkineni and director Trivikram Srinivas.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in January 2020 emerged the Pongal winner as it went onto becoming the biggest Telugu blockbuster for the year. A Trivikram directorial, the movie revolves around - Bantu played by Allu Arjun. A middle-class boy, Bantu is frequently subjected to his father’s frustration, played by a hilarious Murali Mohan. In one of his many attempts to impress his father, he finds out his true parentage. The movie then shifts its narration to Bunty finding his place in his real family. Pooja Hegde plays Amulya, a self-made woman entrepreneur and Bunty’s love interest. The movie also boasts a strong ensemble cast - Tabu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedkar, Sushant, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad and others.

The cast and crew had every right reason to celebrate the film’s one year anniversary. The movie was the highest grossing Telugu film ever. The album scored by S Thamman, went onto becoming a chartbuster. And the pandemic also saw international appreciation for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Australian cricketer David Warner and his family shot a Tiktok video of the groovy number, Buttabomma song from the movie’s album. Buttabomma recently garnered 500 million views on YouTube making it the most viewed Indian-song ever.

The one-year celebrations were grand, and Allu Arjun was spotted, looking all dapper in black trousers and a white-buttoned down shirt. The Radhe Shyam actress looked stunning in her cream-coloured-floral print salwar kameez.