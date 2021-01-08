Telugu superstar Allu Arjun garnered ten million followers on Instagram and took to his profile to thank his fans for being his strength.

Allu Arjun debuted in the Telugu film industry with Gangotri in 2003. He has been since then working in the movies and has a huge fan base down south. The Ala Vaikuntapuramlo star is quite famous for his fights and dance moves. But, what garnered him fame is his style. Fondly called Stylish star, the actor tries to bring in something new to each of his movies.

Besides his cinema, the actor is also quite relevant on social media. He frequently shares pictures with his wife - Sneha Reddy. He also posts pictures of his two kids - Ayaan and Arha. He even shares his movie updates and gives his fans insights to his personal life as well. So it comes as no shocker that the 37-year old actor has reached this mile stone.

In his video post, with a few of his pictures from his Instagram, Arjun expresses immense gratitude to his fans. “Thank You All for the Love . Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings,” shares Arjun.