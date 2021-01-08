The Bombay High Court on Thursday reportedly praised actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his work in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In a remark made by a bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, they also said that one could make out from the actor's face that he was a good human being.

The bench was reserving its verdict on a petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh seeking to quash an FIR for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

"Whatever the case...from Sushant Singh Rajput's face one could make out that he was innocent and sober...and a good human being," Justice Shinde reportedly said.

"Everybody liked him especially in that M S Dhoni film," the judge added.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by the suburban Bandra police on September 7 based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, the sisters and the doctor prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for their brother.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his suburban residence on June 14, 2020. His father KK Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Currently, the case is being probed by the CBI.