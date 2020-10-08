Being an army girl, Rhea Chakraborty fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde told medi

While describing how Rhea Chakraborty spent her time in Byculla jail, where she was in custody since her arrest on September 8, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that being an army kid, she fought the conditions like a battle.

“I personally went to jail to see a client after so many years... (I went) because she was hounded and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. And, I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself and conducted yoga classes for her inmates there. She could not get home food because of the pandemic but she adjusted herself in jail and lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests,” Maneshinde told NDTV.

He further added that the behaviour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family seems to be ‘very vindictive’ towards her.



“The reason that she was hounded was because the family was after her. I don’t know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned,” he said and added, “I’ve been saying that the central agencies -- the CBI, the NCB, the ED -- have been hounding her only because she was the live-in partner of this gentleman.”

Rhea was accused by Sushant’s father KK Singh and an FIR was filed blaming the actress of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds. Subsequently, she was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug angle in the Sushant’s case.

After spending 28 days in custody, Rhea Chakraborty was granted conditional bail on Wednesday by Bombay High Court. Hours later, she walked out of the Byculla Jail with tight police security. She quickly stepped into a vehicle and was driven off to her home in Santacruz in the western suburbs.