Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday asked the Bombay High Court to not dismiss the case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, who allegedly forged and procured fake medical prescription for their brother.

The sisters had asked the court to dismiss the case, further appealing it to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to not take any coercive steps against them.

The case against the sisters was filed following a complaint by Rhea, in which she had said that the fabricated prescription was meant to help Sushant procure medicines that are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Her complaint was based on WhatsApp texts between Sushant and his sister on June 8, six days before he was found dead at his residence Mumbai. The chats, which surfaced online recently, indicates that contrary to their claims, the family was aware of Sushant's mental health problems.

As per the chat, Priyanka had advised Sushant to take three medicines -- Librium, Mexito and Lonazep, and had even arranged a prescription since these drugs were not sold over the counter.

The Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik will hear the case again on November 4.



