Rhea Chakraborty joined brothers Rajiv Lakshman and Raghu Ram to celebrate the birthday of Rajiv's son.

Several photos from the birthday celebrations were shared by Rajiv on social media. He also went on to post a photo of himself and Rhea, who has been plagued by controversy since the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajiv captioned the picture: “My girl”.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September first week on charges of 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs as a link to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested by the NCB on September 4 and was granted bail after 3 months of his arrest.