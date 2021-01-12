Vijay’s much-awaited film Master has been leaked on the internet. Several scenes from the movie, including the introduction scene and the climax were found circulating on social media.

As the news began trending on social media, director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer XB Film Creators have requested people not to share the leaked clips on the internet. He said: "Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Folded hands Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Upon investigation, the makers have found that an employee of Sony Digital Company was the source of the leak. The team is mulling legal action against the company.

Master stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and is set to release on January 13.