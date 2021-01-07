Actor Vijay Sethupathi and celebrated filmmaker Vetrimaaran are all set to join hands for the first time for the latter’s upcoming Tamil project. This yet-to-be-titled film will see Soori playing the lead while Vijay will play a crucial part.

Vetrimaaran and Vijay had previously signed a film together. But the Super Deluxe actor had to opt out due to problems with the schedules. He in fact was the director’s first choice for the Rajan in Vada Chennai alongside Dhanush. Ameer Sultan went on to reprise the role of Rajan later. And with the news that the duo will be teaming up fans are quite thrilled.

Vijay has an upcoming release in the form of Master, in which he played an antagonist. He is also shooting for a socio-political drama, Laabam, a S P Jananathan directorial.

Coming back to Vetrimaaran and Vijay’s movie, the filmmaker is joining hands for the first time with Soori too. The movie is believed to be based on a novel - Ajnabee, which is about a balloon-seller. Bharathiraja will also play a pivotal role in this yet-to-be-titled movie.

Official announcement yet to be released from the makers.












