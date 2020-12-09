Vijay Sethupathi is perhaps one of the busiest stars of Tamil film industry. Apart from constantly featuring in successful Tamil movies like Super Deluxe, he also is actively shooting for Malayalam and Hindi movies. He currently wrapped up shooting for his next - Laabam.

Laabam, a socio-political thriller, is directed by S.P. Jananathan. Starring Vijay and Shruthi Hassan in the lead roles, the movie is currently the most anticipated Tamil movie. The theatrical teaser released just a few days ago and managed to garner great attention from the masses. While cinema halls began their functionalities, audiences have been keen to watch this thriller on the big screen. But several rumours that Laabam has been sold to an OTT platform started making rounds. But, the actor himself has put an end to these rumours.

“Socio political thriller #Laabam, its not a direct OTT premiere it will have a big theatrical release #LaabamOnTheatresSoon” shared the Vikram Vedha star on his Twitter.

Reports suggest that Vijay will be playing a social fighter in the movie, who also produced the movie. D. Imman of the Viswasam and Namma Veettu Pillai fame is the music composer. Laabam’s ensemble cast also boasts of Jagapathi Babu, Niteesh Veera, Harish Uthaman and Kalayiyarasan Harikrishnan. The makers are yet to announce the release date.