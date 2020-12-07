Filmmaker Astik Dalai's feature film, Nobel Peace, that recently bagged the Best Film (Jury) award at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020 and best screenplay at the eighth Indian Cine Film Festival 2020 is all set for an OTT release.

The film’s cast comprises Hiten Tejwani, Mudasir Zafar, Mayur Mehta, Aarti Sharma and Rohit Raj among others and has been directed and written by Astik Dalai.

Hiten Tejwani on the sets of Nobel Peace

Nobel Peace is about the journey of a young boy Hayan Mir under the able guidance of a college professor Shlok Manhaas who wants to eradicate hatred from the hearts of religiously biased individuals and bring peace in the society.

"We were discussing this story since a year now. The idea is very relevant and realistic in Jammu and Kashmir and is specially made to focus on the social issues which the youth over there deals with," says OP Rai, MD of Kala Niketan that produced the film.

Talking about the film Hiten Tejwani shares, "I heard the script of Noble Peace and the credit goes to the producer of Kala Niketan of O.P. Rai, Alok Rai and Aina Rai and also to the director. It was amazing working with them and it is really encouraging of them to opt for a subject like this. It was very exciting as we were shooting in real locations and travelling every day".