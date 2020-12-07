On most Monday mornings, we are usually sulking and crying. But, not this Monday as we started our day with pictures from Team RRR as Alia Bhatt arrives in Hyderabad for her schedule.

Filmmaker Rajamouli welcomed the actress to the sets of RRR in Hyderabad. The film’s ensemble cast also features Ram Charan Tej, Junior NTR, and Ajay Devgan. The Sadak 2 actor will be seen playing opposite Ram Charan. The makers shared a picture of Alia with her director Rajamouli. “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt” tweeted DVV Movies who bank trolled this magnum opus.