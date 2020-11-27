COVID-19 has had several repercussions across the globe. It has affected businesses on a huge scale. Amongst several businesses that had to face tarnishing effects is the movie industry. This pandemic has put a direct stall on cinema and who would have thought that our favourite theatres will get shut down forever?

The iconic Shanti theatre in Narayanaguda, has been the epicentre for the highest single screen records for Tollywood. Ask us Hyderabadis and we will tell you how much we enjoyed watching our favourite movies on the first day in Shanti. A multiplex theater can perhaps never come close to the movie-viewing experience that this 70MM has given us for years.

The Telangana government has allowed for the re-opening of cinema screens with 50% occupancy. But the damage has already been caused to single screens. The losses occurred to them in the lockdown is beyond compensation. The arrival of new age digital screenings with platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Aha, have further led to the decrease in their buisinesses. With profits and business looking like a distant idea, Shanti’s management has decided to shut the theatre permanently.

Established in 1969 and located in the heart of the city, it is sad that we have to let go of an iconic cinema hall. Reports suggest that Shanti theatre will now be turned to a godown.