Choosing photography as a career option came quite naturally to Somdip Roy, who has been fiddling with the camera since the tender age of two. “My father gifted me a Kodak point and shoot camera when I was only two and since then I have been clicking and experimenting with photography. The interest kept growing with age, and when I joined college I started participating in various fashion events, which further fanned the passion. It was then that I thought of turning my hobby into a career option. I joined Atanu Paul’s Third Eye photography group to learn the tricks of good photography and hone my skills further,” recalls Somdip, who now wields a Nikon Z6 and loves to play around with background and light and shade.

Always eager to capture the models at their candid and natural best, Somdip likes to stress on more carefree expressions than the made-up look. “I like shooting outdoors and love to capture the uninhibited candid look. In these pictures that I have submitted, Anu has great confidence and knows how to pose, Preetha is very photogenic, Silva has great expressions and good height and Ankita’s expressions and eyes are her assets,” adds 25-year-old Somdip, who loves to paint at leisure.

Somdip Roy can be reached at 9038872118 or somdiproy3@gmail.com Instagram handle: @somdiproy

Anu Trivedi

Anu Trivedi | 29, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A full-time emcee, Anu loves freelancing as a model. “I strongly believe in wearing things that are comfortable and casual, especially Indo-Western wear. I like mixing and matching my outfits. I like wearing jackets over long skirts or lehenga, a short blouse top over my palazzo with a dupatta, a gown with a jacket and a broad belt and things like that,” says Anu, whose favourite colours include bright yellow and black. “I love wearing georgette and silk and like geometric prints too. For traditional occasions, it’s lehenga with western tops or half-saris. I like antique jewellery, especially long earrings,” adds Anu, who likes smoky eyes and glittery make-up.

Instagram: @annu.trivedi

Silva Samanta

Silva Samanta | 25, height: 5 ft 5 inches

An HR professional, Silva loves modelling and likes to wear casuals like kurtis during the summer and jeans with sweaters and jackets during the winters. “I like wearing rich fabrics like silk, raw silk apart from cotton and chiffons and love to flaunt shades of white and gold. For formal gatherings I prefer saris and I am very experimental about the same. From traditional saris like Kanjeevaram and Benarasi to modern ones in handlooms, chiffon and georgettes, I like wearing them all. I love neckpieces in all shapes and lengths and love flaunting the nude no make-up look,” adds Silva.

Instagram: @margaretsilva

Ankita Saha

Ankita Saha | 21, height: 5 ft 5 inches

Ankita, who loves pursuing modelling at leisure, has just completed her graduation and is currently preparing to be a flight attendant. “For daily wear, I prefer hotpants and tees, jeans, tops, jumpsuits and dresses. But traditional occasions call for saris, especially jamdanis and pure silks with glass sleeves or sleeveless blouses. I am not an accessories person and I don’t like heavy jewellery, it’s only a nice pair of earrings and bangles for me," says Ankita, whose favourite colour is royal blue. “I like to keep my make-up light with only a dash of mascara and nude lipsticks in shades of brown,” adds the spunky girl who loves travelling.

Instagram: @theankitasaha

Preetha Banerjee

Preetha Banerjee | 23, height 5 ft 1 inch

A German-language interpreter, Preetha loves to dabble in modelling when she is not working. “I like very basic clothing that’s comfortable and relaxed like jumpsuits, kurtis, tops, palazzos and jeans and for night-outs with friends, it’s always dresses, short and long," says Preetha. The pretty young thing loves her outfits in linen, cotton, rayon and any soft material and her favourite colours include black, blue and white. She also loves floral prints on her clothes. For traditional wear, she prefers lightweight saris in linen, chiffons, georgettes and heavy silks. “Blouses depend on the kind of saris I am wearing but usually I opt for backless blouses with glass sleeves. Make-up is simple with a bit of highlighting and I prefer earrings to accessorise my look,” she adds.

Instagram: @_preetha_