Amazon Prime is surely a hub for some of the best Indian television shows. From Mirzapur to Paatal Lok, the OTT platform knows how to cater to the regional audience. After the smashing return of Mirzapur season 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the return of The Family Man.

The season revival of The Family Man was touted to be released in December 2020. But, it looks like the Srikant Tiwari fans have to wait for a little longer as there seems to be a delay for season 2. The Manoj Baypayee led, spy-thriller is facing problems with its VFX work. The premise of the show is that it requires heavy Vfx work and elaborate special effects. This is why the makers, the Raj-DK duo who are sticklers for perfection, have decided to push the release to February 2021.

The show follows the story of a middle-class undercover agent, who is in search of terrorists, played by Manoj. The show’s cast includes Priyamani, Gul Panag, Sharib Hashmi, and several others. Season 1 was a massive success and to make it bigger, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is joining the ensemble cast of the second season. The South Indian superstar is rumoured to play the role of a terrorist in the show. The actress in several Instagram posts shared her excitement about her digital debut alongside Manoj.

While there is no official confirmation about the release date, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Manoj and Samantha share a screen.