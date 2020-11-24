Looks like Jeremy Renner is set to return as Clint Barton in Hawkeye. The actor took to social media to tease a potential behind the scenes. Expected to be a 2021 release on Disney+, the show will focus solely on the Avengers' marksman's adventures.

Hawkeye first made his appearance in Kenneth Branagh's Thor from 2011. However, it wasn't until the year after in The Avengers, where the character was introduced. Clint Barton’s story will finally be front and centre in the Disney+ series that was officially confirmed during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel from 2019. Producer Trinh Tran confirmed that Hawkeye will do a dive deep into Clint Barton's backstory.

While there has been very little information with regards to the filming, if the 2021 timeline is to be maintained, shooting is likely to have begun. And, this coincides with a string of social media posts by Jeremy Renner - including a video of a head cast, leading fans to believe that the actor might be getting a new costume.