Prime Video customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on desktop that is available for Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

Customers will be able to choose from thousands of titles available in Prime Video’s SVOD catalog including Amazon Originals such The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Borat: Subsequent Movie, among many others.

Prime Video Customers are able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronized playback which the host controls, and a chat feature to communicate with participants. Watch Party will accommodate up to 100 participants per session. Note: Each participant must have a Prime membership OR Prime Video subscription

Below are some steps on how to join the experience.

1. Find a movie or TV show – Click on the Watch Party icon on your screen for movies. You’ll find it in the episode list for TV shows.

2. Enter your name – Choose the name you’d like to use while chatting. Create your Watch Party

3. Invite your friends – Share your Watch Party link with up to 100 people. Your friends can join by clicking on their link.

4. Start watching and chatting – Once everyone is ready, start your Watch Party. The host can play, pause, and skip for the group.



