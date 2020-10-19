Following the controversy surrounding his biopic 800, Srilankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidharan has issued a statement requesting actor Vijay Sethupathi to step down. The Pizza actor went on to share the note with the caption, "Nandri, vanakkam."

In the note that was shared by the actor, the iconic cricketer said, “I know that some people are putting a lot of pressure on Vijay Sethupathi to step down from the film 800. I request Vijay Sethupathi to withdraw from the film, keeping in mind that an artist should not be faced by unnecessary obstacles in their future."

He went on to add," I agreed to the autobiographical film, thinking that it would be an inspiration to future generations and young cricketers." Expressing his gratitude, Muralidharan closed his statement thanking fans who supported him. "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the friends who have supported me."