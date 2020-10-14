Vijay Sethupathi is set to play the role of famed Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming biopic 800.

Named after the cricketer’s feat of amassing 800 test wickets in his 18 year-long international career, the movie will deal with the high points of Murali’s life and more. The motion poster of 800 was recently unveiled by the makers and hints that many unseen facets of the bowler's life will come to the fore.