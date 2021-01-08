Afterimpressingall with his acting skills, National Award-winning young actor Riddhi Sen is all set to make his directorial debut with the short film, Coldfire, which is going to be screened at the 26th Kolkata International film Festival (KIFF) on January 11 and 15, under the Short and Documentary Panorama (non-competitive) section. Riddhi’s film is an adaptation of renowned author Nabarun Bhattacharya’s eponymous short story.

The story is set in 2029, where a global real estate tycoon KP Sarkar (Koushik Sen) comes across a salesman named GB (Somak Ghosh). GB wants to sell a mysterious gadget called Coldfire — a gadget that has been invented to make funerals exclusive for the upwardly mobile class. The film is a dystopian dark comedy, which talks about the unending class struggle. We had a short chat with the talented artiste about the film and more. Excerpts:

Riddhi Sen with Koushik Sen during the filming of Coldfire

Coldfire is being screened at KIFF. How thrilled are you?

I am extremely elated that our journey is beginning with KIFF since so many memories are attached to this festival. I am so happy and thrilled to share my labour of love with the audience in Kolkata after years of hard work.

Tell us a little about the film?

I can’t talk much about the film since that would give away the plot. I would like the audience to discover the plot as the narrative progresses. It’s a dark comedy about class struggle and we have kept intact the essence and dark humour that’s synonymous with all of Nabarun Bhattacharya’s works.

Riddhi Sen with Somak Ghosh during the filming of Coldfire

Why did you think of handling a tough subject like this for your debut?

Every day we are subjected to the class difference that’s so pervasive wherever we are. In fact, we are conditioned and tuned to believe in this and that disturbed me to no end. Naburun Bhattacharya’s Coldfire is so reflective of today’s time and how selling or marketing everything is so very important right from morality to love and even emotions. When my grandfather died I went to the crematorium for the first time and it shook me to the core and made me realise the true value of life. So, I thought of choosing to share this story with the world.

How was it directing your father, actor Koushik Sen?

It was an amazing experience to work with him since I have been directed by him since childhood in several plays. Also, this movie has my mother (actor Reshmi Sen) in a cameo role. Directing my father is always a relief since he is one of the finest actors in the country and it’s a treat to watch him make the character come alive. Also, radio jockey Somak Ghosh is a surprise, people will discover an incredible actor in him.

Poster of Coldfire

What are the upcoming films and series where we will see you as an actor?

I just wrapped up shooting for Kamaleswar Mukherjee's Anusandhan and I play the lead in Indraadip Dasgupta’s third film, Bismillah which is ready for release. There are two more films and a web series that I am a part of and shooting for the same will begin in the next few months.

Coldfire will be screened at KIFF on January 11 at Kolkata Information Centre at 11.15 am and on January 15 at Shishir Mancha at 11.15 am.

