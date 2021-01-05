South Indian superstar, Dhanush wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Karnan. The Asuran star also finished shooting for his next Bollywood film Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Also, his thriller film directed by Karthik Subbaraj - Jagame Thandhiram is all set for a big screen release. With a packed calendar ahead, news of his next project with Selvaraghavan came out.

The director-actor duo will be pairing up for the fourth time with this venture. Reports suggest that this movie is touted as the sequel to Selvaraghavan’s gangster drama - Pudhupettai. Released in 2016, this movie garnered star status to Dhanush and positioned him as a bankable lead actor in the Tamil film industry. Sharing the news to the world, the filmmaker took to his Twitter, “And back to my world! #S12 A SELVARAGHAVAN FILM @dhanushkraj @thisisysr @theVcreations @Arvindkrsna”

The film will be bankrolled by Kalapuli S Thanu and music will be composed by Yuvan Shanker Raja. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan will be teaming up for another project in 2023, a sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan.





