Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to announce that her recent Netflix film, We Can Be Heroes, is getting a sequel.

Sharing the news on social media, she wrote: “Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix ! #WeCanBeHeroes.”

We Can Be Heroes, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a negative role, follows the lives of Earth's young superheroes, whose parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders. The children are left with no choice but to work together to save their parents and the world.

We Can Be Heroes is a spin-off of Spy Kids, and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. According to Netflix, the movie, which debuted on Christmas, contributed to record-breaking viewership during Christmas week.



