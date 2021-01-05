Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2, is currently the most prestigious and talked-about project in India. The director took to social media to announce the teaser date of the movie and also released a new still still from the sets.

“The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms” shared Prashanth on his social media. The production company also took to Twitter to thank the audience for the humongous success of KGF Chapter 1. Hombale Films also announced that they are overjoyed to release the second installment’s teaser as Yash’s birthday gift. Fans are quite elated with the news.

The Kannada film’s team has finished filming the final schedule in Hyderabad. This included a major action sequence. The movie will now move to its post-production and VFX work. It also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the south industry. He will be seen as Adheera, the antagonist of the movie. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

Director Neel and actor Yash on the sets

The first part created a sensation when it came out in 2018 and fans have been waiting for its sequence ever since then. The movie was put to a halt after 90% of its shoot was finished due to the lockdown. Makers have to still announce the release date.



