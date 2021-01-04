The trailer of Kajol’s digital debut Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy dropped today and from the first look, the emotional intergenerational family drama about three women and their unconventional life seems interesting.

Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, the film takes an autobiographical route to delve into the dysfunctional and related lives of the matriarch Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur played by Tanvi Azmi, her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actress portrayed by Kajol, and granddaughter Masha brought to life by Mithila Palkar.

“Tribhanga, an Odissi dance pose that looks beautiful despite its asymmetry, is used as a metaphor to represent the women in this film who have their own quirks and idiosyncrasies, and yet are fascinating, beautiful and vibrant. I believe that women who make unconventional life choices and women with a wide range of personalities need to be represented in films,” says Renuka who wanted to capture the dysfunctional family dynamics where the core, one’s core relationship with their mother, is unstable.



“Just like the name, the film is a celebration of women and all their beautiful imperfections. We need to embrace these imperfections and live on our own terms, just the way Nayan, Anu, and Masha do in this film. My character is outspoken and opinionated much like how the audience knows me, yet is completely different. As a mother, I can vouch that there are challenges that women face daily as the smallest of things we do affect our children. Motherhood is a minefield of emotions captured extremely well by Renuka,” adds Kajol.

Streams on Netflix on January 15