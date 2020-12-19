Sanjay Dutt is currently in Hyderabad shooting for KGF Chapter 2. His character Adheera is a badass villain and everyone has been waiting to see Yash and Sanjay share the screen. The Sadak-2 actor was recently seen planting saplings on the sets.

Just a few weeks ago, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt reached Hyderabad for the final schedule of KGF 2. Amidst the shooting, the actor has taken up the Green India Challenge. The challenge usually requires planting three saplings, but the actor planted eight. He also asked his fans to plant three saplings, nominate others and continue the chain. An initiative started by Mr. Santosh Kumar Joginpally, a Rajya Sabha member, several South Indian superstars have already taken part in this. Akkineni Nagarjuna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu all of them planted saplings and shared it on their social media accounts.

In a simple kurta-pyjama look, the actor was applauded on social media for taking on this initiative. Other crew members of the period-action film joined this initiative too. KGF 2 is in its last schedule of shoot and will hit the big screen in 2021.

Vamsi Shekhar, a publicist, shared photos and videos of Sanjay Dutt's Green India Challenge on his Twitter. Take a look: