Natalie Portman opened up how she was bullied in school for being a child actress, while she spoke to actress Drew Barrymore. The two actresses were discussing their experiences as child stars.



"I read this thing about how you didn't have an easy time in school because you would go out to movies and then come back and just have an awkward time with the other kids at school... I haven't really read that from a lot of people and that was totally my experience, I really related to that," Portman said, while speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, reports media.



She added: "I mean I think people get bullied for all sorts of reasons and that's a lucky reason to be bullied for because you are doing something that you love, I mean if you are doing something that you love. I do think that that sort of creates your empathy like being on that side of the teasing certainly makes you never want to make anyone feel like that ever again."



Barrymore was a child actor and starred with Portman in the 1996 film, "Everyone Says I Love You". Portman shared that she found the experience tough.



Barrymore said: "The irony is that they would always say to me, 'You think you're so special'. And I really read that in what you said in the copy and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh that's exactly what they would say to me' and I was like, 'I not only don't think I'm special but you are absolutely confirming I am not."



Portman added: "I know it's so sad and also it's like you know young people should be able to be proud of their accomplishments and I was like, 'Oh God, I should just keep my head down all the time'. Which isn't a good way to go through life."

