Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is back shooting for her radio show, What Women Want. And in the latest episode, actor Varun Dhawan was the guest. He came on the show to promote his upcoming release Coolie No 1. During the conversation, Kareena confirmed Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's engagement rumours and even introduced Natasha as Varun's fiancée.

As per reports, Varun and Natasha have been friends since college and in the relationship for several years. Talking about marriage, Varun said, “See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’”

He went on to share, "Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship.”

Earlier there were rumours doing rounds which said that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were planning a destination wedding in Thailand but it was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varun further said, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We had not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he added.

“She rejected me three-four times,” Varun Dhawan confessed further saying, “I didn’t give up hope.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1, starring Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by David Dhawan, will release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.