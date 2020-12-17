Television actors Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora have decided to part ways after dating for over a decade. The actress announced the news on her verified Instagram account.

Her note reads: "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not so good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence I wanted to take some time before talking about it."





"Raj and I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change," Pooja added.

"It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time," the actress concluded.

The actress has deleted several Instagram posts featuring the two of them together, which she had shared in the past. Raj has not yet spoken up about the break-up.