Singer Neha Kakkar, who tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh in October, is pregnant with her first child. Neha took to Instagram to share a picture of her flaunting her baby bump alongside Rohanpreet.

She captioned the pic: “#KhyaalRakhyaKar”. A beaming Rohanpreet also commented on the post saying, “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu. (Will have to take more care now).”

As soon Neha Kakkar posted the photo, actors Jay Bhanushali, Karishma Tanna, Elli Evram and Kanika Maan among others posted congratulatory messages. Neha’s elder brother Tony Kakkar also posted a cute comment, “Main mama ban jaaunga (I will become an uncle).”