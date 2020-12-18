He captured the hearts of all his female fans almost instantly with his debut as Angad Khanna in the TV series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai (2005), that turned him into a star overnight. Since then, actor Iqbal Khan has won the audience with his charm and handsome features in several hit serials including Kahiin To Hoga, Karam Apna Apna, Choona Hai Aasmaan, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Waaris.

This year, the actor made his web debut with the series The Bull of Dalal Street that’s on MX Player followed by Apurva Lakhia‘s Crackdown where he gave a notable performance as Zorawar Kalra. We had a short chat with Khan, who is back after a shooting in Mussourie about his future projects and more. Excerpts:

Iqbal Khan

What are the lessons you picked up in 2020?

The entire year has been full of lessons for everyone including me. I got more serious about life and realised how lightly we take it and the fact that how lucky some of us are to be alive and healthy. It was an eyeopener and I am grateful and thankful to 2020.

You made your web debut this year.

Workwise, it has been very rewarding and working for the web platform is a very liberating experience as an actor since it gives a certain level of creative freedom to the artistes that one may not get in films and definitely not in television. We could go all out and be experimental since the web audience appreciates and expects experimental and offbeat work with real performances. In television, such experiments are not possible since it’s primarily a family viewing platform, though I personally don‘t believe that intelligent content won‘t be appreciated by the TV audience.

What are the other projects you are working on?

I just finished wrapping up filming for another web project in Mussourie. It’s a web series, a crime thriller, and I will be enacting the role of a police officer. It‘s quite interesting but I cannot divulge more.

Iqbal Khan

You are from Kashmir and a self-made actor. Was the struggle tiring?

I think struggle is a part of any career and whether you are an insider or an outsider you have to face it anyway. The struggle is actually mental and though initially, the insider might get an upper hand, they have to prove their mettle to get a place under the sun.

Tell us about your fitness routine?

It’s only weight training and I try my best to eat healthy food. But I don’t follow any strict diet.

Your comfort food?

Butter chicken cooked by my wife. I also love snacking on dhokla and veggies like french beans and tinda.

Iqbal Khan

Things you always carry with yourself?

My cell phone, wallet and house keys.

Your hobbies?

Reading especially about Sufism.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

