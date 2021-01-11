Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's simplicity, Sai Pallavi's charismatic glimpse of dancing and the anticipation of a Sekhar Kammula film seemed to have won over the netizens. More than six million people watched the teaser of their upcoming film, Love Story, within 24 hours of its release.

The lovebirds are seen making their way in the personal and professional world as they struggle to navigate the choppy water. The film set in the backdrop of Telangana heartland looks picturesque indeed and especially the shot of Sai Pallavi dancing seems to have captured a lot of attention from her fans.

This is the second time Sekhar Kammula has paired with Sai Pallavi after Fidaa. This film happens to be one of the most awaited films of the year and it chronicles a slice-of-life love story. The film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao and Devayani. The music of the film seems to be winning over the audience as well.

One couldn't help but notice that the super supportive spouse Samantha Akkineni was all praise for the teaser of the film featuring her husband. She put up the trailer on social media soon after it released with a few heart emoticons.

