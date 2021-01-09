A day after the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film, it has crossed 90 million views. The video is now the most-viewed teaser on YouTube in a limited period of time, garnering 72 million views in just 24 hours.

Yash-starrer has beaten South Indian movie teasers including Master, Sarkar, Ramaraju For Bheem and Mersal.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead and promises to be a high-octane action film. It is directed by Prashanth Neel.

The teaser was released on the same day as Yash's 35th birthday on January 8. Offering intense, jaw-dropping sequences, the 2-minute-long teaser begins with the promise that Yash's character Rocky made to his dying mother, saying that he won't die in poverty.

Expected to hit the screens this year, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.



