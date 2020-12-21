Nani’s who recently completed shooting for Tuck Jagadish has announced the commencement of the shoot for his next project earlier today. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan the movie is titled as Shyam Singha Roy, it features Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. SSR will also see Madonna Sebastian playing an important role.

The cast and crew started the shooting process for this movie in Hyderabad today. The V star shared a behind-the-scenes picture from day one shooting on social media. With a tea cup taking centre stage and Nani blurred in the background, the actor says, “DAY1 #ShyamSinghaRoy Calm before the storm.”

Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the movie is produced by Niharika Entertainment. The brilliant technical crew includes Mickey J Meyer for music, Sany John Varghese for cinematography and Naveen Nooli as the editor. Apart from the lead star cast, SSR will also star Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in key roles. More details about the movie and the tentative release date are yet to be announced.

On the work front, Nani completed the final schedule of Tuck Jagadish. After wrapping up Shyam Singha Roy, Nani will shoot for Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki with Nazriya Fahadh. Sai Pallavi had a release on Netflix with Paava Kadhaigal and has been receiving praise for her brilliant performance alongside Prakash Raj in Vetrimaaran’s chilling Oor Iravaru.