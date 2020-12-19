Actor-producer, Ajay Devgn bagged the rights of the critically acclaimed 2019 Brochevarevarura. The original Telugu film starred Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Satyadev Kancharana, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi and Nivetha Pethuraj. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the movie is a light-hearted take on a suspense thriller.

Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst confirmed the news of the Hindi remake via Twitter. He tweeted, “Actor @ajaydevgn has bought the Hindi remake rights of 2019’s Telugu crime comedy #Brochevarevarura. He will produce it while others starring in the remake.”

Actor @ajaydevgn has bought the Hindi remake rights of 2019's Telugu crime comedy #Brochevarevarura



He will produce it with others starring in the remake.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 17, 2020

Brochevarevarura is a story of three Intermediate students who have been failing their classes for several years. Their lives take a tumultuous turn when Nivetha Thomas joins their college and befriends them. The smooth story-telling takes a different route once she falls into trouble and the trio decide to pull her out of it. And, on the other side is Satyadev, an aspiring filmmaker meets Nivetha Pethuraj to cast her in his movie. And after several meetings, they fall into a situation similar to that of the story narrated by Satya. Athreya truly outshone parallel storytelling with this one. The movie is delightfully funny and is not your regular thriller. It nowhere promises a serious tone and for the most part you know where Brochevarevarura will take you to. But the ups and downs in this simple narrative will stay with you.

The Hindi remake produced by the Singham actor will reportedly star Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. There is no official announcement whether Devgn will be seen in the remake or not.

Meanwhile, Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan will hit theatres on October 15, 2021, for Dussehra.