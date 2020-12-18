Tollywood actor Dhanush, who made his Hollywood debut with the movie, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018), will next be seen in directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming thriller, The Gray Man.

Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters. The movie, The Gray Man is based on American novelist Mark Greaney’s debut novel by the same name.

The Gray Man is believed to be the biggest-budget feature film in Netflix’s history. “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” Anthony Russo said in a previous interview. “For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting.”

The Russo brothers, enjoy a great fan following and are known for directing Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Earlier this year, Joe Russo wrote Extraction, set in Dhaka and starring Chris Hemsworth.