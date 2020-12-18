Team Major and Mahesh Babu impressed everyone with Major’s test look release. The video created intrigue and the audiences have been waiting for the release since then.

Actor Adivi Sesh has truly pushed boundaries in bringing this story to the screens. While his physical transformation can be clearly seen in the poster, the actor spent ten years doing the groundwork for this biopic. Major is the story of a late army officer, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who has sacrificed his life in the 26/11 attacks. Sesh and the makers of this movie claim that Major just does not follow Unnikrishnan’s life, but also celebrate the spirit in which he lived his life.

Adivi Sesh in and as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Directed by Sashi Tikka, this is Sesh’s second collaboration with him after Goodachari. Major is produced by Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. “Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!” tweeted producer Mahesh Babu congratulating Sesh and the Major team for the hard work invested in the project.